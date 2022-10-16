Tech.mt had the opportunity to boast its presence in the United Arab Emirates by promoting Malta.

Since Tech.mt's establishment in 2019, the foundation's objective has been to showcase and represent the Maltese islands' jurisdiction, stable digital economy, and resources to start-ups and established enterprises seeking to set up shop in Malta. Tech.mt has remained committed to leading technology enterprises in the right direction over the years by providing expert advice, solution-driven services, a platform for event participation, and a means to facilitate connections among tech stakeholders.

Tech.mt in the United Arab Emirates.

Tech.mt serves as a one-stop-shop for local and foreign business to set-up their tech ventures in Malta. Tech.mt pledges its experience, resources and assets in assisting businesses throughout their journey and beyond - Mark Bugeja, chairman at Tech.mt

The aim of Tech.mt's participation in international events and summits is to maximise the benefits of showcasing Malta as an attractive technological hub and provide opportunities for the Maltese local business community to engage and network with possible investors, partners, and clients.

Last week, Tech.mt had the opportunity to boast its presence in the United Arab Emirates by promoting the Maltese islands as an innovation hub, wherein the foundation pledges its resources and assets to guide tech businesses from their earliest stages all the way through promoting their successes and assisting them in expanding their operations and services.

Together with the assistance of Her Excellency Ambassador Maria Camilleri Cachia and the delegation at the Embassy of the Republic of Malta in the UAE, Tech.mt hosted an information and networking event in Abu Dhabi. The event provided the foundation with an opportunity to promote Malta's digital economy throughout the Middle East and beyond. In keeping with the foundation's objective of encouraging foreign direct investment, Tech.mt's services and assistance to international technology enterprises were also highlighted. In addition, it is anticipated that these events would increase Malta's attractiveness by providing a solid foundation for enterprises and fostering talent.

Tech.mt also had the exceptional opportunity to be a platinum sponsor for the National Malta Day in Abu Dhabi, organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Malta in the UAE. The celebration was enriched by the attendance of Excellencies and Ambassadors representing their nations in the UAE, diplomatic and business communities, government officials, agencies, and authorities, as well as Maltese delegates.

The large-scale event celebrated the Maltese community and businesses striving for success in the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East. In addition, attracting enterprises situated in the emirates to Malta is underlined through establishing common objectives between the two countries. The Maltese islands' economic outlook and tax incentives reflect a culture of adaptability in the workplace and offer a plethora of advantages to multinational corporations seeking an efficient and secure business environment.

“As the new CEO of Tech.mt, my mission remains to ensure economic prosperity and growth for the technology sector in Malta. Our commitment remains to practice our core organisational values, to be a transformative, secure, innovative and pro-active foundation,” added Wayne Grixti, CEO at Tech.mt.

The team at Tech.mt strive to continuously facilitate connections amongst tech stakeholders and look forward to setting in stone fruitful outcomes from these opportunities.