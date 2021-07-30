Tech.mt has launched the 10th edition of the eBusiness Awards, aimed at celebrating the successes in the tech and eBusiness community in Malta.

Over the years, the awards have evolved in refining categories and introducing new ones to promote and endorse, with previous winners achieving both local and international success.

Today, the awards are a highly valued and anticipated recognition of exceptional entities, whether governmental or private, which have had a significant impact on our society.

Launching this year’s edition of the eBusiness Awards, Silvio Schembri, Minister for the Economy and Industry, said: “I believe that the resilience and efficiency of the technology sector during such turbulent times have proven to be an important safety net for our eco­nomy and for sustaining all sectors of society in the best possible way. As we cautiously emerge from this crisis, it is imperative for the government to value the innovative ideas and solutions of Maltese entities that have worked endlessly to put Malta’s name at the forefront of the digital landscape.

Recognition of exceptional entities

“I assure you that the efforts and accomplishments of the tech community have not gone unnoticed.”

To commemorate the 10th year anniversary, Tech.mt will this year be introducing a new award – best sustainable eBusiness. There are nine cate­gories covering various elements such as eCommerce, start-ups, cloud-based solutions, academic research and eGovernment initiatives.

“Tech.mt would like this year’s edition to reflect the strength of the technology and innovation sector in Malta and its direct impact on the Maltese digital economy,” Dana Farrugia, CEO at Tech.mt, said during her launch address.

“Such awards embody the spirit of technological innovation that will spearhead Malta’s economic future. With promotion being one of the key pillars onto which Tech.mt is established, we aspire to give local tech companies the opportunity to showcase their work and provide them with a platform by which their accomplishments may be celebrated,” she added.

Tech.mt encourages all businesses that have harnessed the power of innovation and transformed mere ideas into unique solutions to acknowledge their successes and submit their work.

Visit https://ebusinessawards .com.mt/ for more information or to submit or nominate an innovative solution or concept.

The closing date for submissions is September 12.