The eBusiness Awards is an annual event that aims to acknowledge unique and innovative ideas and initiatives in using web-based technologies and eBusiness for businesses and society at large. This year is the 11th edition of the eBusiness Awards, which have become synonymous with the business community in Malta and Gozo.

Tech.mt invites you to nominate the best businesses you think deserve the renowned and widely acknowledged tech awards.

Over the years, the Awards have evolved in refining categories and introducing new categories to promote and endorse, with previous winners achieving both local and international success. Today, the Awards are a highly valued and anticipated recognition of exceptional entities, whether governmental or private, that have significantly impacted our society.

This year, Tech.mt introduced the new 'Tech for Good' category. This category seeks to reward the initiative or business that, in the viewpoint of the adjudication committee, best exploits the use of technology to address the world's most critical social and economic challenges. This encompasses, but is not limited to, material and nonmaterial living standards, education, health, and equal opportunity.

With nine categories covering various elements such as eCommerce, start-ups, cloud-based solutions, academic research and sustainable and social initiatives, the awards are truly a token of a recognised achievement that these companies, solutions and initiatives have achieved.

Tech.mt intends this year's edition to reflect the flourishing technology and innovation sector on the Maltese islands and its direct impact on the Maltese digital economy. These awards recognise the enterprising and innovative culture that is propelling the digital economic future in Malta. The primary objective of Tech. mt's establishment is the promotion and growth of the technology sector. Tech.mt wants to allow local tech companies to showcase their work and create a platform for their creative and innovative achievements to be widely recognised and applauded.

Tech.mt encourages all businesses which have harnessed the power of innovation and transformed mere ideas into unique solutions to acknowledge their successes and submit their work. We invite you to visit https://ebusinessawards.com.mt/ for more information or submit/nominate an innovative solution/concept.

The prestigious international World Summit Awards organised under the auspices of the United Nations gives selected eBusiness Awards participants the opportunity to participate in the WSA, a highly diverse and democratic award system, promoting the world’s best digital innovation with impact on society.

Closing date for submissions is June 30, 2022.