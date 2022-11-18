Technology and innovation are essential to modern civilization. Novel technologies such as IoT and AI have an impact on how we live and work, as well as how we communicate and engage with one other. Data and information, research, and development are now all digital components that are more fundamental to one's daily activities.

According to this year's Digital Economy and Social Index, Malta has a robust human capital dimension. In terms of digital capabilities, Malta exceeds the EU average, with 61 per cent of the population having at least basic digital skills and 35 per cent exceeding basic ability levels throughout all categories. In the foreseeable future, however, the challenge of impending talent shortages endures as technology advances.

The digital divide and the skills shortage are two prominent challenges which need to be effectively addressed by a long-term solution. We are witnessing a number of challenges where today’s workers are not adequately equipped with digital skills or are not shown the right path to upskill their talents and capabilities. It is therefore important that the issue is addressed from the roots. A culture or environment is most likely to be easily adaptable within the young generation. Having said that, implementing digital skills from a young age is a solution that may be effective in addressing digital talent shortage in long-run. It is therefore important that students are thoroughly exposed to computing disciplines.

From an economic perspective, there is a high demand for various STEM and computer science-related job opportunities. On the other side, we are also observing a scarcity of supply and the challenges organisations encounter when attempting to acquire human capital.

Mastering basic digital skills is now as essential as learning a primary language or any other primary subject. Incorporating basic technological concepts into a student's education must be a top priority for both the education and technology sectors.

The ICT C3 accreditation is a standard in digital education that recognises the significance of technology-related disciplines in all schools. Students not only taught the fundamentals of hardware and software, but also more advanced concepts. This launch today gives us the peace of mind that the future generations will be well equipped for the rising industries, in which technology and innovation will be pervasive beyond the tech industry, such as the health, finance, education, manufacturing, and other sectors.

James Catania and his team conducted research to provide a standard for computing and ICT subjects across secondary schools. “ICT C3 has replaced the old syllabus on a National Level with a more robust and recognised certification. We have created what is a benchmark for digital education not only in Malta but the world. The C3 suite offers our students the right to a digital education worthy of a 21st century citizen,” added Catania.

The C3 certification can gradually also address the presence of women within the ICT and tech sector. This is a necessary step in minimising the digital divide and ensure a prosperous digital future.

“At Tech.mt, we strive to work closely with institutions, academia, and encourage innovative success for students and businesses, but we must also consider the educators - the students' pillar and support. It is of the highest significance that today's academics remain technologically savvy. In the future, these very same individuals will serve as mentors for students pursuing STEM careers. It is our job to stay ahead of the curve so that we can teach the next generation and give them the digital tools they will need,” said Wayne Grixti, CEO at Tech.mt