Tech.mt, a public-private partnership established to boost Malta's tech industry, is one of the major participants in All Digital Weeks 2023. Tech.mt is an integral part of the digital ecosystem in Malta, and its participation in All Digital Weeks 2023 is vital to the event's success.

The All Digital Weeks 2023 is an annual event that aims to promote digital inclusion and literacy across Europe. The event provides a platform for organisations and individuals to showcase their digital skills and initiatives, with the aim of bridging the digital divide and promoting digital equity.

So, why is All Digital Weeks important?

All Digital Weeks is one of the largest pan-European programmes to raise awareness about digital skills for inclusion, empowerment, and employment. Since 2010, the initiative has assisted around 1.5 million individuals in improving their digital abilities. It is important that any digital transformation journey is faced with confidence, and this campaign is set to do just that!

The DESI report highlights significant data which is set to be balanced and addressed through such initiatives. The All Digital Weeks will address and support those Europeans who lack basic digital skills (65%) and those internet users who don’t have fundamental digital safety skills (32%). The initiative also targets to increase the number of employed individuals with ICT education and digital experience.

One of Tech.mt’s objectives for the year is also to boost awareness on the uptake of digital skills. That is why the foundation’s role in the All Digital Weeks 2023 is to strongly promote digital inclusion and literacy in Malta. The foundation will collaborate and closely engage with local stakeholders, including schools, community organizations, and businesses, to encourage participation in the event and promote digital skills and competencies.

Thus, the primary goal of Tech.mt's commitment towards the All Digital Weeks 2023 is the promotion of digital literacy and inclusion among vulnerable and marginalised groups in Malta. These groups include people with disabilities, elderly people, and those in need.

In addition, Tech.mt will also be organising a wide range of activities and initiatives to promote digital inclusion during the All Digital Weeks 2023. These will include workshops, webinars, and other events aimed at promoting digital skills and competencies among young people and adults. Through these initiatives, the foundation will be able to provide tailored support and training to assist these individuals further develop their digital skills.

Tech.mt's involvement in the All Digital Weeks 2023 is also important in terms of boosting Malta’s technology sector. The initiative provides a unique opportunity for the foundation to showcase Malta's tech ecosystem and attract investment and talent to the islands, while also contributing to the expansion of the digital economy in Malta.

The All Digital Weeks 2023 will be organised by All Digital, a pan-European association that works to promote digital skills and competencies. The event is a three-week campaign from April 17 until May 7, 2023, and it will feature a wide range of activities and initiatives aimed at promoting digital inclusion.