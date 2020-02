The government's 153 freephone service was suffering technical issues on Monday after being flooded with calls related to the special government bonus being sent to all households.

Servizz.gov, which provides the service, said some people were unable to get through.

Technicians are working to resolve the issue.

The service can also be contacted at the regional centres in Birkirkara, Vittoriosa, Qawra, Paola and Qormi through www.servizz.gov.mt or email servizz@gov.mt.