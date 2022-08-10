A techno festival due to take place in Malta next month has been cancelled, following reports that a logistics company has gone under.

The Drumcode Malta Festival was scheduled for September 15 with travel packages for overseas visitors starting from €259 and up to €569 for ‘luxury’ packages.

In a statement, the festival organisers said they were cancelling the event due to reliability issues with the logistics company Pollen, as they no longer believed the company could deliver “the rigorously high standards of safety and customer experience” expected.

“In the best interests of everyone due to attend, we have been left with no other responsible option but to cancel the event.”

Drumcode Malta had promised attendees 130+ hours of programming, seven custom-built stages and venues and 50 leading house and techno performers over the four-day festival.

While the ticketing site managed by Pollen promised ticket holders flights and accommodation, listing a St Paul’s Bay Hotel as its primary venue, the would-be festival venue was not shown.

“Over recent weeks it has become clear that Pollen’s arrangements for customer and venue safety, suitable staffing and financial management do not meet the requirements of the high-quality events we take pride in delivering,” Drumcode’s statement continues.

“We have made every effort to work with them to resolve these issues but, despite their repeated assurances, critical deadlines at the end of last week passed without the necessary improvements being made.”

Founded in 2014 by brothers Callum & Liam Negus-Fancey, Pollen is a UK-based entertainment logistics company that partners event organisers to create travel packages for its clientele.

Reports on Wednesday claimed that the company had fallen into administration.

According to Sky News, the company’s attempts to persuade Goldman Sachs into a buyout had faltered and the restructuring firm Kroll has been lined up to oversee its insolvency.

Last week the Telegraph reported that some of Pollen’s creditors had filed a winding-up petition with the courts and that its employees had not been paid wages for July after 200 people were laid-off in May.

Drumcode’s organisers have advised ticket holders to contact Pollen for tickets and accommodation refunds, as they do not have access to any client information. It also insisted that it has received no payment for the event, with all ticket sales having been held and administered by Pollen.

This has not stopped disgruntled customers from venting their frustration on Drumcode’s Facebook page, with many pointing out that they had no way to pursue refunds of flights and accommodation just four weeks before the festival.

“Nice - booked flights and a hotel - can't cancel this. What should I do now?” said Maximillian.

“Based on the press releases Drumcode pulls the plug one month prior after a collaboration of two years. Also the fact the financials are kept out of reach to Drumcode … huge red flag,” said Tim.

“It is shocking Drumcode appears to have lost control of a contractor who is working on their behalf. Whatever the situation is, pointing to Pollen now is basically pointing to yourself. You hired them, you lost control so you are responsible now you solve it.”

Others urged the company to find new venues to organise the concerts regardless, given that they know that the artists were previously booked to play those dates.