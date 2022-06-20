The Valletta Tech Summit, powered by Tech.mt, strives to put Malta on the map when it comes to technology by welcoming national and international speakers, exhibitors and attendees to conferences and expos. It aspires to bring together the leading minds of the tech and creative industries under one roof.

The Valletta Tech Summit is hosting a one-of-a-kind summit in Malta on June 22 and 23, bringing together creatives and innovators from around the globe to discuss how the creative industry is evolving in line with, and because of the digital sector.

Technology has revolutionised the world of creativity. These two sectors have been a game-changer for innovation and a new pathway for those who are keen in both areas. Technology has affected the creative industry practises of numerous artists, producers, businesses, and cultural institutions. The digital economy covers numerous sectors, the majority of which rely heavily on creativity.

This is where Tech.mt comes into play. The foundation was established by the Maltese Government in partnership with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry. A public-private partnership with a overarching goal to promote Malta internationally as a centre for innovative technologies. Tech.mt aims to position Malta as a high quality, creative, digital country. Malta may be small, but this is the place where companies can test their products in a real-life scenario. Moreso, Malta’s robust digital economy is set to welcome creatives with innovative ideas to come into fruition.

“At events such as the Valletta Tech Summit, we keep aiming at injecting capital in our technology sector, providing avenues for networking and possibilities to showcase products and strike potential sales," said Dana Farrugia, CEO at Tech.mt.

"This platform is providing the sterling opportunity to interact at a global level, with participants from the EU, UK, the UAE and more. It is our ongoing mission to put Malta and the technology sector at the forefront and promote our product as a hub of choice in technology innovation and delivery of service. We highly boast of our high-quality human resources and we are proud to promote these at events such as the Valletta Tech Summit."

The organisers of the Valletta Tech Summit encourage you to participate in the upcoming event, which will focus on digital disruption, innovation, and emerging technologies. This edition of the Valletta Tech Summit includes a remarkable line-up of speakers. It is a place where you can have your voice heard and contribute to exciting discussions.

A jam-packed 12-hour conference with the best minds in the local and international tech and creative industries and a wealth of networking opportunities, the Valletta Tech Summit is here to keep you in the loop about what's happening in the creative and digital spheres, and how that can benefit you.

Do you want to learn more on how creativity can be beneficial for the digital economy or how emerging tech is influencing the creative industry? Are you curious about how augmented reality can help your business? Is your business already operating with technologies such as AI, AR and VR? Are you interested in learning more about the benefits of NFTs and blockchain? Are you seeking to further your knowledge in cloud, software, robotics and game development?

These topics, and many more, will be discussed at the second edition of the Valletta Tech Summit – The Creative Side of the Digital Economy.

Join us on June 22 and 23, for a two-day virtual event delivered over an international, award-winning platform.

Registration is free of charge at https://vallettatechsummit.com/get-a-pass/.

The event will be held fully remotely over an international, award-winning, immersive platform.