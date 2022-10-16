With the advancements in technology, the urge to balance innovation and quality is in great demand. Studioseven is a 360-degree, creative-tech hub offering clients enhanced services with integrated AV solutions, video production, exhibition stands, system integration and conferences and events.

Having been in the industry for over four decades, Studioseven has always kept an eye for innovation and technology to deliver outstanding results with maximum efficiency. Studioseven’s in-house team appreciates a great mix of creative minds and tech wizards aimed at delivering the projects on time in line with the client’s specifications.

Studioseven has become a trusted leader and supplier in conference and events, supporting their clients by offering unique solutions to their audio-visual needs. The team’s determination, focus and hard work has led Studioseven in the successful path of supporting many local and international firms ensuring customer satisfaction.

Studioseven proudly say that they are adaptive with the challenging situations and a concerned one was the pandemic where we supported the events virtually without compromising on the quality and with zero technical issues. Whether it’s an annual general meeting or presentation session, Studioseven are capable of hosting them in their studio or onsite in a complete way with full technical support including script prompters, professional camera work, timers, audio and much more.

Studioseven have also reached another set of milestones with their media production team who are experts when it comes to creative productions being one step ahead in analysing and creating the content to impress the clientele.

With their technical expertise and professional relations with world-renowned brands, Studioseven have expanded our services into distribution and providing system designs to fit the client’s needs. Studioseven never miss the opportunity to ensure the client is supplied with the right brand and the right functionality.

Studioseven’s one-stop-shop has grown widely to service all the technical needs a client could need together with all the branding facilities required, including exhibition stands.