Teddy Teuma is being linked with a lucrative move to French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes, reports in the international media said.

Eurosport journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin announced on Wednesday that the Malta international is expected to leave Belgian side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise and make his move to French side Stade Rennes.

“Teddy Teuma should sign for Rennes,” Collet-Gaudin said, without giving any details of the transfer.

Teuma is coming from another excellent campaign for Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, which saw him amass 52 appearances, netting 14 goals and providing 17 assists.

The Saint-Gilloise captain is tied with the Belgian side until 2025 but it is understood that although the club is keen to keep the 29-year-old midfielder, it is unlikely that the club would stand in his way if he receives a lucrative offer for him.

