Teddy Teuma’s commanding showing for Union against KV Oostende earned him a spot in the Team of Week of the Belgium’s top-flight provided by live score application SofaScore.
The Malta international produced a goal and an assist to help his side secure a 3-0 victory in their first league game since the 2022 World Cup break.
During the game, Teuma had 91 touches with a 66% passing accuracy and two key passes as he played in his usual central position at the heart of the midfield.
