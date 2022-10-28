Teddy Teuma’s solid showing for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League group stage against Malmo earned him a spot in two different team of the week formations.

Livescore application SofaScore and WhoScored, a website that provides football data and statistics, put the Malta international at the heart of their midfield in their respective selections.

Teuma scored the first and assisted the second as Union defeated Malmo 2-0 in Sweden.

