Teddy Teuma will continue his career at Belgian side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise after extending his contract until 2025.

The Malta international put pen to paper on a three-year renewal with an option for a fourth.

Teuma, 29, was linked with a number of clubs during the summer transfer window with French media also reporting that Belgium’s top-flight club Standard Liege had a €1.5m bid rejected by Union for the creative midfielder.

