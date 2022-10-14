Teddy Teuma will continue his career at Belgian side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise after extending his contract until 2025.
The Malta international put pen to paper on a three-year renewal with an option for a fourth.
Teuma, 29, was linked with a number of clubs during the summer transfer window with French media also reporting that Belgium’s top-flight club Standard Liege had a €1.5m bid rejected by Union for the creative midfielder.
