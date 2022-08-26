Teddy Teuma’s Royal Union St Gilloise will face Braga, Malmo and Union Berlin in Group D of the UEFA Europa League.
This will be the first time that the Malta international will be featuring in a UEFA club competition.
The Belgian side, who finished second in last season’s domestic championship, dropped into this competition after being dumped out by Rangers from the UEFA Champions League.
