Malta international midfielder Teddy Teuma was on the scoresheet for this club Reims but was still not enough for the French Ligue 1 side who suffered a 3-1 defeat to Monaco on Saturday.

Goals from Ismail Jakobs, Folarin Balogun and Wissam Ben Yedder propelled Monaco to victory that kept them at the top of Ligue 1 ahead of Cote d’Azur rivals Nice.

Ismail Jakobs steered Monaco in front just before half-time and Balogun doubled the lead early with a deflected shot in the second half, refusing to celebrate his goal against the club he played for last season.

Ben Yedder headed in a third minutes later for his 150th goal in the French top flight.

Teddy Teuma pulled one back from the penalty spot for hosts Reims, who had come into the weekend just a point back of Monaco after a solid start under coach Will Still in his first full season.

