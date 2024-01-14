Malta international midfielder Teddy Teuma scored a spectacular opening goal to help Reims secure an impressive 3-1 win over Monaco in the French Ligue 1.

Reims’s win was a huge blow for Monaco who missed the chance to climb to second place in the French Ligue 1 standings and move within four points of leaders Paris Saint-Germain with victory.

Teuma handed Reims the perfect start to the match on 35 minutes when in a quick transition he let fly a spectacular curling drive that flew into the top corner of the net.

For Teuma this was his fifth goal in the Ligue 1 this season and further cemented his importance to the club he joined this summer from Union St Gilloise, of Belgium.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com