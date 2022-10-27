Teddy Teuma scored the first and assisted the second as Royal Union Saint-Gilloise defeated Malmo 2-0 to move into the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

With one game left, Union will end atop Group D as they hold a four-point lead ahead of second place Union Berlin.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on his first Manchester United appearance since his refusal to come on as a substitute last week in a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League.

Click here for full story.