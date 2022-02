Teddy Teuma produced a classy performance as he captained Royal Union St Gilloise to an important 2-0 victory away at Royal Antwerp.

Royal Antwerp, who boast former Serie A player Radja Nainggolan in their squad, were trailing RUSG by seven points before this game, hence this fixture was another test for Teuma and his side’s title credentials.

