Malta international midfielder Teddy Teuma capped a spectacular 2020/2021 season for him as his Royale Union St Gilloise side have made sure of the promotion to the Belgian First Division after beating RWD Molenbeek 2-1, on Saturday night.

With 59 points after 23 league games, St Gilloise have extended their lead to 20 points ahead of second place RFC Seraing and with seven fixtures left, Teuma and his team have been confirmed as champions of the Second Division as well.

Teuma, who is the captain of the club, has wracked up seven assists and two goals in 21 games for St Gilloise in all competitions.

