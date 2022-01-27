Teddy Teuma and his Royal Union Saint-Gilloise produced a commanding showing away at giants Club Brugge as their highly-anticipated direct clash ended in a goalless stalemate, at Brugge’s Jan Breydel Stadium.

Following this draw, Teuma’s side maintains its nine-point lead ahead of second-place Club Brugge, with Radja Nainngolan’s Royal Antwerp sitting in third while trailing RUSG by 10 points and with a game in hand.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.