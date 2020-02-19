Valletta have reached an agreement to appoint Giovanni Tedesco as their new head coach, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The Italian coach replaces Darren Abdilla who was sacked by the Malta champions on Monday following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Birkirkara.

Tedesco held talks with the Valletta top hierarchy on Wednesday morning and an agreement was reached which will see the former Birkirkara, Floriana and Ħamrun Spartans coach put pen to paper on a deal until the end of the season, with an option of extending his stay further.

For the Italian coach, his arrival at Valletta will certainly be a fresh challenge that came just a few weeks after he lost his job at Premier League rivals Gżira United.

At Valletta, Tedesco’s main task will be to lead the Citizens in their fight to win a third successive league title and takes over a team who are in prime position to reach their objective.

In fact, despite their defeat to Birkirkara last Sunday, Valletta are still sharing top spot with Floriana with eight matches remaining.

Tedesco is expected to meet his new players this afternoon when he leads their first training session.

Ironically, Tedesco is expected to make his debut as Valletta coach on Friday when the Citizens take on his former team Gżira United at the National Stadium.