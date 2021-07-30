Giovanni Tedesco is set to be appointed as the new coach of United Arab Emirates side Ras Al Khaimah and is set to make Malta international Rowen Muscat one of his first signings, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Italian coach was in charge of Sirens FC last season and guided the Premier League club to successfully retain their top-flight status. However, his contract was not renewed by the St Paul’s Bay club at the end of last season and was replaced by Winston Muscat.

However, the former Perugia and Palermo midfielder is now set to restart his coaching career in the Middle East as he has been lined up to take charge of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Dubai-based club is starting afresh in the UAE championships after they were forced to withdraw from the country’s football competitions due to financial problems.

