Giovanni Tedesco is hopeful Birkirkara can play a perfect game as the Italian coach is set to reach a landmark appearance in his coaching experience when he makes his 200th appearance in charge of a Maltese club when he leads his team for a difficult clash against Gżira United on Saturday afternoon at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 2pm).

The Italian coach has started his coaching career in Malta eight years ago when he took charge of Floriana FC in 2014.

Since then the former Perugia and Palermo coach has went on to manage several clubs here, namely Ħamrun Spartans, Birkirkara, Gżira United, Santa Lucia, Sirens and Valletta before returning for a second spell at the Stripes this summer.

This season, Tedesco has enjoyed an encouraging start at Birkirkara as after ten matches the team are well in the hunt for a place in Europe as they are sharing third spot with Hibernians.

