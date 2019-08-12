The 2019-20 season is set for an explosive start this evening when Giovanni Tedesco will facing his recent past when he leads his new Gżira United side against his former employers Ħamrun Spartans at the National Stadium (kick-off: 6.30pm).

The Italian coach parted ways with the Spartans at the end of last season after leading the team to fourth place in the BOV Premier League standings, the Reds’ best finish in the top flight for several years, and just missing out on a place in the Europa League qualifiers.

Tedesco will be up against an old foe as Ħamrun are now led by Manuele Blasi, a former Italian midfielder with whom he shared the dressing during his spell in Serie A at Perugia.

The Gżira coach said that today’s match has an emotional significance for him, given the fond memories he still holds of his spell at Ħamrun Spartans.

“It cannot be described as a normal match for me as Ħamrun are my former team and they have given me a lot throughout my time there last season,” Tedesco told the Times of Malta.

“I worked very hard for the club but I received even more from the club administration, the players and the fans and I will always be grateful to Ħamrun Spartans for what they have done with me.

“It’s unfortunate that my departure was tinged with a lot of false accusations against me. Contrary to what was said, I had decided to leave Ħamrun long before Gżira approached me with their offer, as I felt that I could not done more with the club.

“Today, I am the coach of Gżira United and once the match kicks off my full focus will be to ensure that I help my team get the three points and enjoy the perfect start to the new season.”

Tedesco had words of praise for his successor at Ħamrun Spartans, Blasi, who is a personal friend of the Gżira mentor having been team-mates at Perugia and he has no doubt that the young coach will succeed in management.

“Manuele Blasi is a great friend of mine for many years,” Tedesco said.

“When he arrived at Perugia we shared the same room during away matches. Being a few years older of him, I was a bit of a mentor for him and there is great respect between us.

“For him, this will be his first experience as a coach but having watched his team play in a few friendlies this summer it’s clear that he has already given the team an identity and that is very important.

“Blasi is very intelligent coach and puts a lot of passion in his work. He has a great future.”

Blasi is a very intelligent coach and puts a lot of passion in his work. He has a great future...

Tedesco has enjoyed a positive start to his stint at Gżira after leading the Maroons to the second qualifying round of the Europa League when they managed to upset Croatian giants Hajduk Split before bowing out to Latvia’s Ventspils.

The Italian coach said that it is important for his team to put their European adventure well behind them and focus on their domestic competitions as the BOV Premier League represents a completely different dynamic to the continental commitments.

“It’s true that our European adventure was quite positive this summer, particularly our triumph against Hajduk Split, but I hope that we put that firmly behind us and focus on the Premier League which is a completely different challenge,” Tedesco said.

“The level of competition in the BOV Premier League has increased consistently during the last few years and it’s not easy to win matches. It’s true, here at Gżira we have great ambitions to do well this season but it’s not only us.

“If you look at the other teams every team in the top flight has strengthened their ranks considerably. Birkirkara and Floriana have conducted a remarkable transfer campaign while Hibernians and Balzan always remain very competitive teams, led by excellent coaches, while Ħamrun are keen to repeat the performances of last season.

“Valletta are the champions and will always be among the protagonists so there are six or seven teams battling for top placing so it will not be easy. A good start will be very important for us.”

On his part Blasi said that he can’t wait to start his competitive adventure with the Spartans.

“I’m really excited and looking forward to start this new chapter in my career with Ħamrun Spartans,” the former Juventus and Fiorentina midfielder said.

“I have a lot of enthusiasm and to face one of the title favourites is a great challenge not only for the team but also for myself. During pre-season, the players worked really hard and I am really pleased with their efforts and I can only thank them for helping me settle in in these first few months at the club.”

Asked on how he feels to be going up against his former team-mate and most all friend Tedesco, Blasi said: “For me, Giovanni Tedesco is and will always be not more than just a former team-mate. Our relationship goes well beyond football.

“On Friday, we will be enemies for only 90 minutes but once the final whistle blows we will remain best friends for life.”

The Ħamrun coach cannot field his strongest formation for today’s match as Matthew Gauci suffered a serious knee injury and will be ruled out for the next four months. Andre Scicluna, another wing back, is also receiving rehabilitation to a foot injury and is expected to return to training next month.

Gauci and Scicluna’s injury have forced the Spartans to go into the market to bring in a reinforcement and this week they signed veteran Clayton Failla, who last season was on the books of Birkirkara.

Blasi was an interested spectator of Gżira’s evolution under Tedesco this summer and he is under no illusion of the task awaiting his players today. “Gżira are a very strong team, both physically and technically, as their performances in Europe have shown,” he said.

“Added to that they have a very good coach who has gained a lot of experience in the Maltese league so it will be a great challenge for us but we will be ready for it.”

Programme

Playing today

Centenary Stadium

Sirens vs Senglea Athletic - 18.30

Valletta vs Sta Luċia - 20.45

National Stadium

Gżira United vs Ħamrun Spartans - 18.30

Birkirkara vs Floriana - 20.30

Tomorrow

Centenary Stadium

Gudja United vs Hibernians - 19.00

National Stadium

Tarxien Rainbows vs Mosta - 18.30

Balzan vs Sliema Wanderers - 20.30