Domenico Tedesco has warned his RB Leipzig side they can expect “no gifts” at Rangers in Thursday’s Europa League semi-final, second leg as they seek to finish their season in two cup finals.

Tedesco was fuming on Monday after Leipzig crashed to a 3-1 defeat in the Bundesliga clash with 10-man Borussia Moenchengladbach — their second successive league defeat.

“You might as well take the tactics board and throw it in the bin,” said Tedesco.

Tedesco expects a tough game for his side, who were only founded in 2009 and are bidding to reach their first European final.

