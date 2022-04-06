Giovanni Tedesco has heaped praise on his players’ character as Sta Lucia stepped up their bid to retain their top-flight status with an impressive 3-0 win over Balzan that enabled them to move out of the relegation zone for the first time this season.

Sta Lucia’s progress since the Italian coach took charge of the team last January has been anything less than remarkable as the southerners have managed to chalk up four wins from their last five league matches that lifted them to the 25-point mark, level with Mosta and three clear of second-from-bottom Balzan.

On Monday, the Saints were in control right from the outset as goals from Victor Prates, Gianmarco Conti and Vito Plut earned them a second successive success against Balzan.

“I’m really proud of my players,” Tedesco told the Times of Malta.

