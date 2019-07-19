Giovanni Tedesco has travelled to Latvia on Wednesday morning after he was forced to miss the flight with his Gżira squad on Tuesday as he felt unwell.

In a statement, Gżira United clarified reports that appeared in the media on Tuesday night that said that Tedesco was forced to leave the plane heading to Riga as he felt unwell and it remained to be seen whether he would be able to join his players for Thursday's Europa League second qualifying round, first leg against Ventspils.

But the Premier League club dismissed any concerns on Tedesco and said that he was due to take a flight early on Wednesday to join his squad.

"After the news broke out in the local media regarding coach Giovanni Tedesco, we would like to clarify that coach Tedesco was forced to leave the plane as he felt unwell," the Gżira statement said.

"This morning at 6.30am, Tedesco will be boarding another flight along with club president Sharlon Pace so he could arrive in time to take charge of the team's first training session in Latvia."