Giovanni Tedesco has rebutted reports that said that he is set to leave Valletta FC at the end of the season to continue his career in Italy.

A report on Campania Football claimed that Tedesco has asked a meeting with the Valletta FC officials because “he feels that his cycle with Valletta has come to an end”.

However, contacted by the Times of Malta Tedesco vehemently denied the reports and said that he was misquoted by the Italian media outlet.

“I categorically deny to have said those words,” Tedesco said.

“The situation is that at the end of the season I will be sitting down with Valletta FC officials to hopefully extend my stay at the club beyond this season. For me to be coach of Valletta FC is of great pride and I’m keen to lead the biggest club in Maltese football for many more years.

“At the end of the season, I will sit down with the Valletta FC committee to discuss their project and hopefully I will be part of it.

“If the club decides that they will be seeking a new man in charge then I will accept their decision and it will be naturally for me to return to Italy. The reason for that is that after leading all the major teams in Malta it will be clear that my experience in Malta has to come to an end.

“But want to repeat that I’m fully committed with the Valletta FC project and I hope to stay on at this club.”