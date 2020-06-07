Giovanni Tedesco is determined to help Valletta FC return at the top of Maltese football after the Italian coach agreed terms with the Citizens on a one-year contract extension.

The Citizens last night announced in a statement that they had reached an agreement with the former Birkirkara and Ħamrun Spartans coach that will see him remain at the helm of the club for at least another season, with an option of a further year.

“I’m pleased that I was given the opportunity to be the coach of Valletta FC for another season,” Tedesco told The Sunday Times of Malta yesterday.

“In a professional level, to be the coach of Valletta FC is not a post that everyone is capable of occupying so it’s of great pride that I was chosen for the job. I would like to thank the president, Victor Sciriha, and the other committee members for this great opportunity.”

Tedesco was appointed as coach of Valletta FC last February when he replaced Darren Abdilla as the team’s mentor. However, the Italian’s spell at the capital club only lasted just less than a month as Maltese football was stopped early due to the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

However, Tedesco maintains that during that period he fully understood the prestige of being in charge of an important club like Valletta FC.

“During the few weeks I spent in charge I understood the meaning of being at Valletta FC,” the former Perugia and Palermo midfielder said.

“The club enjoys a great following from their passionate fans and added to the huge pressures that this job brings along with the near-perfect organisation that exists in the club increases my motivation to try the best I can for the club.

“Surely, I have great desire to help the club return back to the top, particularly after what happened last season when the league title was decided on the strength of decisions taken away from the football pitch.

“I expect that the events of this year will fill each and every player in our squad with added motivation to approach every match with even bigger determination to succeed.”

Tedesco confirmed that Valletta are expected to start their pre-season on July 1 as they kickstart their preparations for the Europa League qualifiers.

On his part, Valletta president Victor Sciriha said that he is convinced that the club had made the right choice in reconfirming Tedesco as the club’s head coach as he believes that he is one of the few coaches in Malta who has all the qualities to help the club continue to grow.

“To be the coach of Valletta FC is a very tough job,” the Valletta FC president said.

“You are always under pressure to perform by the fans and the administration but honestly I believe that Giovanni Tedesco is one of the few coaches in Malta who is capable of managing a group of players that have enjoyed so much success in the last few years.

“One thing that I particularly appreciated about him is the fact that he didn’t ask for a long-term contract. He told us that he wanted a one-year deal and if we are pleased with his work then we can discuss a longer contract and that is not common in Maltese football.”

The Valletta president announced that this week the club are expected to appoint a new technical director that will work hand-in-hand with Tedesco and the club are also looking to bolster their squad following the departure of skipper Steve Borg who joined Gżira United last week.

“Steve Borg was a key player for Valletta FC for many years but he has decided to seek pastures new and we respect his decision,” the Valletta supremo said.

“I thank Steve for his service to the club but we now have to look forward. It is our intention to sign a top-quality replacement and we have already started our work towards achieving this goal.

“We are also looking to sign two overseas players who preferably didn’t play in the Maltese Premier League.

“I would like to make it clear, that there is no player in our squad that is bigger than the club and whoever is not happy with us can seek pastures new.

“We only want players that have a burning desire to help the club succeed at all levels.”

Rekindled enthusiasm

Sciriha admitted that the controversial events of recent weeks which saw the Premier League end early and the MFA Council awarding the league title to Floriana have inevitably rekindled in him the enthusiasm to put Valletta back at the top.

“The recent events which saw the Malta FA award unfairly the title to Floriana really angered me and I’m still holding my position that some members of the association’s top brass should resign,” he argued.

“I will continue my fight to seek justice after the poor decisions taken. Still, this situation has further instilled in me more enthusiasm to lead the club to more success on the field of play.”