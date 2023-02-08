Domenico Tedesco will take over as head coach of Belgium, the country’s federation announced (RBFA) on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old Italy-born Tedesco succeeds Roberto Martinez, who stepped down after Belgium failed to qualify for the knockout stages at the World Cup in Qatar.

“His mission is to qualify the Belgian Red Devils for the Euro 2024 in Germany. The first qualifying match will be played on March 24 in Stockholm against Sweden,” the RBFA said.

