Giovanni Tedesco’s first full season as coach of Valletta FC ended before it even started after the Italian coach refused to sign his contract after the club turned down his request of having his own physical trainer, the Times of Malta can reveal.

"I'm very disappointed with the decision taken by the club," Tedesco told the Times of Malta.

"They knew from day one that having my physical trainer was my only wish as I wanted to make sure I make the most of my opportunity at Valletta.

"But unfortunately, the club chose the physical trainer over me and it's very disappointing."

Last week, Valletta had announced that they had agreed terms with Tedesco to extend his stay at the club for another club.

However, that agreement was subject to a request made by Tedesco to the club’s top hierarchy of having his own physical trainer.

Valletta have on their books Karl Sciortino as their physical trainer who still has a one-year on his contract and the Citizens were reluctant to part ways with him.

Tedesco met the club’s top hierarchy for a showdown meeting on Saturday afternoon and proposed to the former Birkirkara and Ħamrun Spartans coach to work with Sciortino for a one-month trial period and decide eventually if he maintains his stance of having his own physical trainer or work with Sciortino.

But Tedesco turned down this offer and informed the Valletta committee that he will leave the post with immediate effect.

Tedesco’s departure leaves Valletta with no option but to find a new first-team coach to flank with Gilbert Agius who was reconfirmed as the assistant coach this week and new technical director Drasko Braunovic.