Domenico Tedesco has been tasked with reviving RB Leipzig’s season after being named full-time head coach on Thursday on a two-year contract.

The 36-year-old Italy-born coach fills the vacancy left when American Jesse Marsch was sacked by the Bundesliga club on Sunday after just four months in charge.

Tedesco, who has dual Italian and German nationality, will take his place in the dugout for Saturday’s game with Borussia Moenchengladbach bidding to end a run of three successive league defeats.

