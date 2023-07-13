Birkirkara coach Giovanni Tedesco is urging his players to show courage and determination as the Stripes open their UEFA Conference League campaign with a tough trip against Maribor, (kick-off: 21.00).

Maribor are historically the most successful club in Slovenian football and boast in their ranks former Atalanta midfielder Josip Ilicic, who, however, is unlikely to be available for Thursday’s first leg.

Birkirkara coach Giovanni Tedesco is aware of the difficult task awaiting his players but still expects them to put on a strong showing.

“It’s a very tough match for us as Maribor is one of the best teams in Slovenia and have some great players in their ranks,” the Italian said.

