Birkirkara and Gżira United will be bidding to join Ħamrun Spartans and Balzan in the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League when they face Slovenian giants NK Maribor and former Northern Ireland champions Glentoran on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Balzan progressed to the second qualifying round after they saw their three-goal lead attained in Slovenia last week wiped away by Domzale to take the game into extra time before Andre Prates won the tie for the Maltese side with a crucial goal in extra time.

On the other hand, Ħamrun Spartans were knocked out of the Champions League by Israeli giants Maccabi Haifa and will drop to the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League.

