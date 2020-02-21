Giovanni Tedesco is urging his Valletta players to show the same hunger and ambition that has led them to their derby triumph against Floriana a fortnight ago as they look to reignite their challenge when they face Gżira United tonight (kick-off: 8pm).

The Italian coach made the headlines this week when he replaced Darren Abdilla as coach of Valletta FC after the latter was sacked by the Malta champions after their 4-1 defeat to Birkirkara last weekend.

Tedesco admitted that today’s match inevitably brings a plethora of emotions.

“I’m really looking forward to this new adventure,” Tedesco told the Times of Malta.

“To find myself at this crucial phase of the championship in charge of Valletta, one of the most successful and prestigious clubs in Maltese football fills me with a lot of pride.

“It’s ironic that I find myself to lead the team for the first time against the side that I was in charge a few weeks ago. I have no feelings of revenge against Gżira because during the six or seven months I spent there I enjoyed an excellent relationship with club president Sharlon Pace, team manager Marlon Galea and the players.

“Being given the opportunity to lead a Valletta team who won six of the last seven trophies is a huge responsibility but I relish such challenges. These kind of pressures bring the best out of me and this is one of the biggest opportunities in my coaching career.”

Tedesco said that for Valletta, the clash against Gżira United was the biggest match of the season.

“I firmly believe that for us this is the most important match of the season,” Tedesco said.

“It’s important that the team rediscovers their winning habit as there is a championship to win. Gżira will not be easy opponents, particularly because they can’t afford to lose the match as it could spell the end of their title challenge.

“Our mindset has to be quite clear. We shouldn’t think too much about our opponents but just focus on our game. If we show the same hunger and determination the team showed against Floriana a fortnight ago, we will certainly bring home the three points.”

For Tedesco, Valletta are the fifth club he is managing in the Maltese Premier League and said that he was impressed by the club’s organisation.

“I have to admit that in my 20 years of football experience both as coach and player I have never seen a team so organised from all aspects like Valletta FC,” Tedesco said.

“The club structure that was put at my disposal is impressive and all the players, particularly the most experienced in the group, have shown a lot of disposability to enter my work system and that bodes really well.

“I sincerely, hope that I can repay the club and it’s fans with more trophies.”

On his part, Paul Zammit, the Gżira United coach, is aware of the importance of his team’s clash against Valletta and said that it was important that his team continues to build on what they showed in their 3-1 win over Balzan last week.

“After three weeks working together, the win against Balzan was a huge shot in the arm for us,” Zammit said.

“However, that doesn’t mean that we have reached anywhere. There is still a lot of work to be done so we can say that my football principles are being put into practice fully.

“Certainly, with the way this championship is evolving every match is important, particularly because with only eight matches remaining, a defeat would severely hamper our ambitions.

“This week we are facing the team who have the strongest squad in the division and who in recent weeks have done an excellent job in recovering nine points from Floriana and are now sharing top spot.

“What I want to see on Friday against Valletta is that my team continues to build on what we have achieved so far and continues to develop the football identity we are trying to form.”

Zammit is sweating on the fitness of three key players for today’s match as Brazilian defender Rodolfo Soares and midfielders Zack Scerri and Gianmarco Conti are facing a race against time to be available for the match.

Asked whether he believes that the arrival of Tedesco will further galvanise the Valletta squad ahead of tonight’s match, Zammit said: “To be honest, the Valletta players do not need a coaching change to motivate themselves for a match.

“Valletta are blessed to have a crop of players that are ready to face every kind of challenge so we know that we are aware of the huge challenge we have in our hands, but we will be ready for it.”

Elsewhere, Floriana will be looking to get back to winning ways after three-match winless streak when they face Tarxien Rainbows.

On the other hand, Hibernians face a challenging test in their title ambitions when they take on a rejuvenated Birkirkara side while Sirens face Sliema Wanderers.

At the bottom half of the standings, Match Day 19 features a key relegation clash when second-from-bottom Senglea Athletic take on Sta Lucia tomorrow.

First round result: Valletta vs Gżira United 1-3.

PROGRAMME

TODAY

HIBS STADIUM: 7pm Tarxien Rainbows vs Floriana.

NATIONAL STADIUM: 6pm Sirens vs Sliema Wanderers; 8pm Gżira United vs Valletta.

TOMORROW

HIBS STADIUM: 2pm Gudja vs Balzan; 4pm Senglea vs Sta Lucia.

NATIONAL STADIUM: 2pm Mosta vs Ħamrun Spartans; 4pm Birkirkara vs Hibernians