After dispatching Croatian giants Hajduk Split, Gżira United are set to cross paths with Ventspils in the second qualifying round of the Europa League in Riga, this afternoon (kick-off: 4.45pm).

While this will be Gżira’s first appearance in this phase of the competition, the Maroons will be striving to become the second Maltese club to reach the third qualifying round after Birkirkara managed to do so in the 2016-17 season.

Facing them will be Ventpsils who, at least on paper, are not considered to boast the same high-profile name as Hajduk Split.

In fact, while Split have played numerous European matches, Ventspils featured only once in the group stages of the Europa League in 2010.

After their eye-catching performance in Split last week, the Gżira clan will be hopeful of producing more heroics against Ventspils to set up a third qualifying round tie against either Jeunesse Eusch, of Luxembourg or Portugal’s Vitoria SC.

Gżira coach Giovanni Tedesco, who travelled to Latvia a day after his team after being forced to miss the flight as he felt unwell, is wary of the threat of seeing his players falling into the traps of complacency and is urging his team to put the Split result firmly behind them and focus completely on their match against Ventspils.

“Ventspils are not a small team,” Tedesco told the Times of Malta.

“They may not be very popular but they always manage to reach the second and third qualifying rounds and they even managed to enter the group stages a few seasons back.

“However, what concerns me is my own team. I know what is the mood after that special night in Croatia. It is important to shift our focus on Ventspils immediately.

“The Latvian side offers a lot of threats. They are very strong physically and in terms of fitness they are far in front of us as they have already played 20 games in the domestic championship. Added to that they we will be playing in lower temperatures than usual so we have to make sure to be fully concentrated on this task.”

One of the key factors in knockout games at this level is the motivational aspect and with Tedesco’s past as a player in the Serie A and his previous experiences in Europe as a coach, the Italian tactician knows how to trigger his players’ pride.

“Before every game, I try to make my players understand that they have the talent but they must prove it on the field,” Tedesco said.

“One of the best traits of my players is that they are able to defend and attack because I also insist that taking a defending approach does not help you to achieve positive results.

“In Split, it was easy to motivate my players due to the disrespectful comments towards us but at the end of the day, my players still had to execute the tactical plan perfectly and 99 per cent of the merit goes to them for transforming the impossible into possible.”

Tedesco pointed out that players like Hamed Kone, scorer of a brace against Hajduk, are important for his team as well because they have the ability to provide moments of quality that can single-handledly change the course of the game.

The argument that is usually raised in these European matches, especially when the Maltese sides struggle to overcome foreign opponents, is the level of quality of the local players.

Asked about his perception on the Maltese players, in particular those he has in his squad, Tedesco pointed out that the main difference is the habit of being involved in these appointments.

“I don’t see a huge difference between Maltese and foreign players,” Tedesco explained.

“I feel that the difference is only in the experience that the players have, the habit of playing in these environments, because playing these games helps you to become more mature and one can be more lucid at the right moment in these games.

“But if we look into our own team, we have players with that experience such as Arthur Oyama who played in Belgium, (Hamed) Kone who already played in this competition and also other players like Andrew Cohen and Rodolfo Soares who played numerous games in these competitions with Hibernians.”

Tedesco added that his players are always willing to improve and that helps him have an easier job to do because at the end of the day, the talent is there and if they apply it with dedication and commitment they will grow more.

Personal pride

Looking back at the Split night, Tedesco has now stamped his mark on this competition with Maltese teams after several other impressive results.

In fact, in his first European trip with a Maltese representative, Birkirkara, he defeated Premier League side West Ham United 1-0 before bowing out from the competition after a penalty shoot-out.

“To be honest, with Birkirkara we had a tricky run because prior to West Ham we faced Ulisses, of Armenia, who gave us a hard time in Malta,” Tedesco said.

“Yet, we went to Armenia and managed to win comfortably there and that has been another great night for us as well.”

At the helm of Floriana, Tedesco had also managed to seal an impressive result when the Greens held Red Star 3-3 on home soil.

Asked about the way he motivates his players prior to these games, Tedesco stressed that it is all about their achievements and that the players deserve more respect on the European scene.

“Prior to the Hajduk game, I told my players that if they had to exit the Europa League, at least they exit with heads held high,” Tedesco explained.

“I told my players that after a tough year last season, they managed to secure a European berth and it would not be fair to waste the chance of showcasing their potential on the big stage.

“It was a personal honour for me guiding my team that night and we look forward to write more history.”