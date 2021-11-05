Mizzi Studio director Jonathan Mizzi will be discussing issues surrounding climate change and biodiversity erosion at a TEDx talk being held on Friday.

During his presentation, titled Designing Humanity Out of a Climate Crisis, Mizzi will be drawing on his personal life and practice to explain and propose green infrastructure solutions.

Mizzi Studio, which is based in London and Valletta, has dedicated itself to improving the world through innovative and climate-responsive design solutions, treat the planet as its primary client and inspire people to live environmentally responsible lives.

In recent months, a hive-like lattice structure immersing medicinal and pollinator-friendly plants, titled Home Away From Hive, which was set up in London’s arts and science district, was selected as one of three winners out of 97 applications in the London Festival of Architecture competition.

The studio is now working on a compelling new design in collaboration with Firecracker Works, which is based on a landmark tourist facility in Porthkerry, Wales.

The design will operate as a utility hub, generating revenue while promoting sustainability and modern ingenuity.

The TEDx talk is being held today, Friday, November 5, at 6.30pm at the University of Malta’s Valletta Campus Theatre. For tickets, visit www.ticketline.com.mt. For more information about Mizzi Studio, visit mizzi.co and their social media platforms.