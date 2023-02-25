A 17-year-old boy involved in fight during Carnival celebrations in Valletta admitted to grievously injuring another boy and attacking two minors.

The teenager, whose name and personal details were banned by court, was escorted to court on Friday afternoon.

In the presence of his parents, he admitted to the charges stemming from the incident that happened on February 18 at around 10pm outside a Burger King outlet.

He was charged with grievous bodily harm, wilful damage to third party property after damaging the victim's spectacles, attacking two minors, insulting and threatening them as well as breach of public peace.

Police were alerted to the fight among a group of youngsters. When they got there, they found two male youths who were injured but the aggressor had fled the scene.

CCTV footage and other evidence led to the identification of the suspect who was arrested on Friday morning and charged.

His lawyers requested a pre-sentencing report although there appeared to be no underlying problems.

Bail was not objected to in view of the early admission.

The accused's criminal conduct was untainted and the matter was a one-off incident, his lawyer Franco Debono argued.

The teen was granted bail against a personal guarantee of €1,000 and warned not to approach the prosecution witnesses.

The court presided over by Magistrate Monica Vella, issued a protection order in favour of the two minors injured in the incident.

Inspectors Gabriel Micallef and Kevin Pulis prosecuted.

Lawyer Marion Camilleri was also defence counsel.