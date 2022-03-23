A teenager who allegedly put up a struggle after his suspicious behaviour prompted police intervention on Monday, pleaded not guilty upon his arraignment on Wednesday.

Rasndon Debono, an 18-year old Qormi resident, was escorted to court over a raft of drug-related charges following an incident that took place when two youths were spotted jumping over a convent gate at Notabile Road, Birkirkara.

The pair drove away in a Toyota vehicle with the police in tow and were subsequently intercepted on St Joseph High Road, Santa Venera.

But the driver of the vehicle, Debono, allegedly put up a struggle and resisted arrest, injuring two police officers.

Some 30 sachets of cocaine, 18 sachets of heroin as well as some three grams of cannabis resin were subsequently discovered in his possession.

The other youth was released from arrest.

The accused pleaded not guilty to procuring cocaine and heroin, possession of the drugs under circumstances indicating that they were not intended solely for personal use and possession of cannabis resin.

Such offences were further aggravated by the fact that they were allegedly committed within 100 metres of a place frequented by youths.

Debono was also charged with grievously injuring a policeman, slightly injuring another officer, insulting and threatening them, violently resisting arrest, refusing to obey legitimate orders, driving without a licence or valid insurance cover as well as driving in a dangerous manner and at excessive speed.

He was also charged with carrying a penknife without a police licence, breaching the terms of a probation order handed down last October as well as relapsing.

Defence lawyer, Franco Debono, requested bail, pointing out the accused’s young age and a possible underlying drug problem.

Moreover, the ammount of drugs involved was not large and the law, aptly named Drug Dependence (Treatment not Imprisonment) Act, was intended to ensure that people would not be sent to prison over such small amounts.

The cocaine totaled some six grams while the heroin amounted to five grams.

The accused also had a supportive family and his criminal record was not alarming, argued the lawyer.

However, prosecuting Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti strongly objected to bail, describing the accused’s criminal record as “immensely alarming".

The teen had past convictions and was now facing charges similar to those he had faced in the past.

Moreover, there was an eyewitness who was still to testify and who was a friend of the accused, the prosecutor argued.

Defence lawyer Debono rebutted that one of the accused’s past convictions related to cannabis possession which was now no longer a crime.

The accused’s criminal record was to be taken in context since the legislator clearly sought to strike a balance between drug issues and the accused’s right to personal freedom.

After hearing submissions by both parties and after consulting the accused’s criminal record, the court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, declared that a decision on bail would be delivered in chambers.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel.