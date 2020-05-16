A 19-year-old Gozitan was badly hurt on Friday evening when he crashed into a wall while riding a bicycle.

The teenager, who is from Żebbuġ, Gozo, was riding on Triq il-Qbajjar at around 8pm when he lost control of the bicycle and ended up hitting a wall, the police said in a statement on Saturday morning.

He was given first aid onsite and then taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. Medical professionals there certified his injuries as being serious.

Magistrate Monica Vella is leading an inquiry into the case. A police investigation in ongoing.