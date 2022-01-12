Trinity Rodman, the 19-year-old daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, received her first call to training camp Wednesday with the reigning Women’s World Cup champion United States squad.

The teen prodigy, the National Women’s Soccer League’s Rookie of the Year for the champion Washington Spirit, was the only newcomer among 25 players named to the January 19-29 camp in Austin, Texas, by US coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Rodman, the youngest player in camp, is among six forwards and three uncapped players at the session. She likely would have played in the 2022 Under-20 Women’s World Cup that was called off by FIFA due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

