A teenage boy who told police that he had been sexually abused by a doctor has been placed under probation after confessing that he had lied because he “needed attention.”

The youth had reported the alleged abuse to social workers at the shelter where he lived, sparking a magisterial inquiry which led to the doctor in question being arrested and interrogated.

But when investigators looked at video footage from cameras at the doctor’s home, they grew suspicious about the youth’s claims, inspector Kylie Borg told a court on Monday.

The youth stood by his story and insisted he had been repeatedly abused by the doctor. A magisterial inquiry concluded otherwise, saying that the allegations were “not so sustainable” and ordering no criminal action against the doctor.

Police ultimately arrested the youth, who then admitted while being questioned that he had lied about the claims. While he and the doctor had been sexually involved, the activity was consensual, he said.

The teen had reached the age of consent when the two were sexually involved.

He was living at a social shelter and did what he did because he needed attention, the inspector explained.

The youth registered an admission to filing false accusations against the doctor, making up the story and reporting a crime that did not exist.

He was further charged with simple possession of cannabis.

The teen, whose name and age has been banned from publication by the court, confirmed his guilty plea after being granted sufficient time to consult his lawyer outside the hall.

In light of that admission the court, presided over by magistrate Josette Demicoli, placed the youth under a three-year probation order, a three-year restraining order and a general interdiction for a five-year term, explaining at length the implications of those court orders.

The prosecution did not insist upon an effective jail term, highlighting the accused’s social background.

But on the other hand, he had insisted upon the allegations “one, twice, three times” and the doctor could have risked his warrant, argued inspector Borg, requesting a ban on the victim’s name too.

Defence lawyer Christopher Chircop said that the accused wanted to apologise to “the doctor and society at large,” but the youth needed a chance to avoid prison time and also guidance.