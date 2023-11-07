A 16-year old who allegedly punched his ex’s boyfriend after the two met to “sort out” a matter about some anonymous letters, was granted bail on Tuesday after admitting to his third brush with the law.

The teenager from Cospicua, whose name was banned from publication because he is a minor, was arrested after his victim reported the incident that took place on October 29 at Senglea.

He had apparently agreed to meet the accused near the Macina in Senglea to sort out matters relating to some anonymous letters allegedly received by the accused’s former girlfriend.

After that meeting, just as the victim was driving away with the 15-year old girl seated next to him in the car, a third party came up and removed the key from the ignition. The accused then walked up and punched him, the victim told the police.

The victim needed surgery to treat his dislocated jaw, the court was told.

The 16-year old offender was charged with causing grievous injuries to his victim in the presence of the underage girl.

Moreover, that offence was allegedly committed during the operative term of a probation order handed down in April and a suspended sentence handed down in June.

The accused’s lawyer, Leontine Calleja, said that he was registering an admission but requested a pre-sentencing report.

That request was not objected to by the prosecution and was upheld by the court.

“You’re just 16 and you’ve already had these brushes with the law,”remarked Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, warning the teen that he would end up behind bars unless he changed his ways.

In light of the circumstances and the accused’s early guilty plea, the court upheld the defence’s request for bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000, signing the bail book three times weekly and under a curfew between 9pm and 7am.

The court also issued a protection order in favour of the victim.

AG lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti and Inspectors Kurt Farrugia and Keith Rizzo prosecuted. Lawyer Leontine Calleja was defence counsel.