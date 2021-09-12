Britain's 18-year-old Emma Raducanu became the first qualifier to capture a Grand Slam title by defeating Canada's 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez on Saturday night in the US Open women's final.

Raducanu, ranked 150th, was the first British woman in 44 years to win a Slam crown after dispatching 73rd-ranked left-hander Fernandez 6-4, 6-3.

Not since Virginia Wade in 1977 at Wimbledon had a British woman taken a Slam singles title, with Raducanu the first Briton to claim the US Open crown since Wade in 1968.

Wade and British men's tennis legend Tim Henman were among a sellout crowd of 23,700 that created an electric atmosphere at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first-ever women's Slam final between unseeded players.

The showdown of prodigy talents was the first all-teen Slam final since 17-year-old Serena Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis for the 1999 US Open crown.

Raducanu is the youngest US Open champion since Williams in 1999 and the first US Open women's champion not to drop a set since Williams in 2014.

Raducanu had the fewest Slam starts of any women's Slam winner, reaching the fourth round in July at Wimbledon in her only prior Slam appearance while Fernandez had won only four matches in six prior Slam appearances.

Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, had ousted defending champion Naomi Osaka, second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, fifth seed Elina Svitolina and three-time Slam winner Angelique Kerber in her epic run to the final.

Queen leads Britain's celebrations

Emma Raducanu's extraordinary triumph led to an explosion of joy in Britain, with Queen Elizabeth II leading the celebrations.

"I send my congratulations to you on your success," the Queen said. "It is a remarkable achievement at such a young age, and is testament to your hard work and dedication."

Raducanu's win even managed to knock football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's two-goal return to Manchester United off Sunday morning's UK newspaper front pages.

The Express called it "Absolutely Emm-ense!" while the Telegraph proclaimed: "She did it!"

Social media caught fire after Raducanu sealed the win with an ace.

Former England footballer Gary Lineker broke off from presenting the English Premier League highlights programme "Match of the Day" on BBC TV to post:

"First time in my life I've ever tweeted whilst on air but my goodness what a performance, what a triumph, what an amazing young woman."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "What a sensational match! Huge congratulations to Emma Raducanu. You showed extraordinary skill, poise and guts and we are all hugely proud of you."

Raducanu's only previous Slam appearance, at Wimbledon in July, ended when she pulled out of her fourth-round match after an anxiety attack.

"Look at that bounce back @EmmaRaducanu US Open champion, amazing. Congratulations," tweeted England and Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford, who had offered support to Raducanu after her Wimbledon exit.

Raducanu was born in Canada to a Chinese mother and Romanian father, but grew up in Bromley in suburban south London after moving to England at the age of two.

- 'It's mind boggling' -

At her former tennis club, Park Langley, members gathered in front of TVs Saturday night to roar her to victory.

"I'm speechless. I'm sore and hoarse from screaming," said her former coach Suzanne Williams.

Former British number one Tim Henman, who was courtside, said: "She will win more of these, she is that good. This is not some flash in the pan or fairytale. She is playing top-five tennis."

Australian Grand Slam winner Pat Cash told BBC radio that a qualifier winning a major is "something I never could have believed would happen. It's mind boggling."

And tennis great Martina Navratilova tweeted: "A star is born -- Emma Raducanu makes history... and she is just getting started. And will never have to qualify again:)"

In China, where the match took place in the early hours of Sunday, Tencent published an article with pictures of Raducanu visiting China as a child.

"An ethnic Chinese won the US Open" it trumpeted. "She claimed that her motivation (or power) comes from her Chinese mother!"

- Intense from the start -

The drama of a much-anticipated teen dream meeting produced tension from the start.

Fernandez saved five break points in her opening service game of the match before finally surrendering the 10-minute game on a netted forehand to give Raducanu a 2-0 edge.

Fernandez broke back in the third game, Raducanu netting a backhand on the fourth break point she faced.

With each game a roller-coaster of powerful groundstrokes and sensational shotmaking, the first set hung on a knife's edge game after game.

Raducanu forced three break points on Fernandez's serve in the 10th game, but sent backhands long, wide and into the net.

On her fourth opportunity, Raducanu blasted a forehand winner to claim the first set after 58 minutes.

In the second set, Fernandez saved three break points and held to 1-1 then broke on a netted backhand by Raducanu to seize a 2-1 edge.

Raducanu broke back to 2-2, blasting a backhand cross-court service return winner to equalize, then later whipped a forehand passing winner by the Canadian to break for a 4-2 advantage.

Raducanu held and forced two match points on Fernandez's serve in the eighth game but sent a backhand wide and netted a forehand with the title at stake and Fernandez held to 5-3.

Fernandez had a break chance at 30-40 in the ninth game when Raducanu skidded on the court on her left knee and opened a bleeding cut, the match halted while a trainer bandaged the wound.

Fernandez, wiping away tears, complained to the umpire about the granting of a medical timeout to no avail.

When play resumed, Fernandez sent a forehand long to squander the break chance and Raducanu ended matters after an hour and 51 minutes on her third ace of the match.