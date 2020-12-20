Police have opened an investigation after an 18-year-old was found seriously injured inside an abandoned hotel building in Marsascala, in what he says was a four-storey fall.

The man, who is Dutch, was discovered by passers-by who heard his cries for help at the site on Triq is-Salini, which used to host the Jerma Palace Hotel, at around 11pm.

Civil Protection Department members were called to the site to help rescue the man, who was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Doctors have certified the victim’s injuries as being serious in nature. Magistrate Marseann Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the incident.