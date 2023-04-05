A teenager had to access a cinema through a fire exit and then be lifted out of his wheelchair by friends in order to watch a movie at a screen that was advertised as being wheelchair friendly.

Thomas Mifsud, 15, said he was “frustrated and disappointed” that a night out with his friends “had to be so complicated”. His mother has filed a complaint with the Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disability.

The cinema in St Julian’s, which had advertised the screen as wheelchair friendly when it opened in December, blamed delays in the order of a specially designed lift.

But the teenager spoke out about the incident to highlight the lack of accessibility in most places in Malta, saying it “makes me more disabled than I actually am”.

He said: “I value my independence just like everyone else my age… Every time I try to have a normal life, the lack of accessibility keeps on holding me back… I sit on a wheelchair, I am not invisible.”

Before Thomas’s night out at the cinema last week, his mother, Nicolette Mifsud had contacted Eden Cinema to check which theatres were wheelchair accessible. The group of friends booked a movie in Cinema 8.

“The movie was John Wick – we had wanted to watch Creed but the cinema was not accessible,” said Thomas.

The first problem he encountered was that the door of the ramp leading into the main foyer was closed.

When he and his friends eventually got inside, they were told that Cinema 8 was not accessible. They agreed to head to Cinema 9, which was showing the same movie later on in the evening.

“My friends needed to get permission to stay out later in fact,” he said.

To access the cinema, Thomas, accompanied by his mother, had to enter through the fire exit that was accessible from the lower floor of the car park that was “like a construction site”.

Enough with the ‘anything goes’ mentality

Once they finally made their way into the theatre, it turned out that the wheelchair spots were at the top of the theatre and only accessible via side steps. So Thomas had to be lifted out of his wheelchair and placed in a regular seat.

“I’ve had enough of this ‘anything goes’ mentality,” his mother said.

A CRPD spokesperson said it was in discussions to ensure that the Eden Cinema explores all possibilities for Cinemas 8 and 9 to be rendered accessible. Cinemas 8 and 9 are new additions to the cinema and were opened in December, when they were advertised as being wheelchair accessible.

A cinema spokesperson said that “health and safety for our staff and patrons is of utmost importance to us and strive to do all in our power to give accessibility to all”.

The spokesperson said that, before the cinemas opened, a wheelchair lift was ordered in October 2022 but the supplier faced delays. The lift will be delivered this week, the spokesperson said.

It allows wheelchair users to access Cinemas 8 and 9 through the main foyer, accessible from the road with a ramp, by using the wheelchair lift to get into the theatres then park their wheelchair in the designated spots.

The spokesperson said that Cinemas 1, 2 and 3 at ground floor are also fully accessible while Cinema 7 is accessible by passing through Bay Radio. The other cinemas cannot be made accessible due to the architecture of the building. The cinema rotates the movies shown across different theatres to ensure accessibility to all movies given that theatres 4, 5 and 6 were not accessible.

Widespread inaccessibility

This will, hopefully, solve the issue of the cinema but Thomas is calling for more awareness because of widespread inaccessibility.

He listed some other incidents he has had to endure.

“For instance, applying for the access arrangements with MATSEC for my O Levels and arriving to do my exam only to find out that the caretaker in charge of the ramp gate left with the keys or arriving at a venue (restaurant, sports facility) only to discover that the lift on the premises has been out of service for months.”

He plays wheelchair basketball at Ta’ Qali sports centre but it does not have an accessible toilet so he cannot use all their facilities.

“I also find great difficulty simply going for a walk with my friends: most pavements are too small, too high, damaged and/or have no ramp to get on or off, so I end up having to wheel in the road,” he said, adding that he changed schools because his previous school “refused to make the building accessible”.

Thomas, who has spina bifida and osteogenesis imperfecta, which is colloquially known as brittle bone disease, says he is “not just a wheelchair user”.

He is widely travelled, goes skiing and plays sports.

“I do two hours of physio every day to keep me strong and fit so that I can be as independent as possible… My mother always tells me that we can deal with broken bones but not with a broken spirit. This incident has dented my confidence in myself and proved yet again how inaccessible this country still is,” he said.