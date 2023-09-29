Coco Gauff said Friday there were “still a lot of questions” about the status of Peng Shuai, as international women’s tennis returns to Beijing for the first time since the Chinese star made sexual assault allegations against a top government official.

Peng, a former doubles champion, vanished from public view for weeks in late 2021 after she wrote on social media that she had been “forced” into sex with former vice premier Zhang Gaoli.

She later reappeared and denied making the claim, but the episode prompted the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) to pull its tournaments out of China pending an independent investigation.

The global governing body reversed its stance this year and is currently holding the China Open in Beijing.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com