Teenage striker Garang Kuol, who recently signed for Newcastle United, was included Tuesday in Australia’s squad for the World Cup, but influential midfielder Tom Rogic missed out.

Japan-based striker Adam Taggart — who has scored six goals in 16 Socceroos appearances — was another surprise omission despite being a stalwart of their qualifying campaign.

That opened the door to the Central Coast Mariners’ Kuol, who makes the switch to St James’ Park in January.

Kuol, 18, made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand in September, becoming the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996.

But he has yet to start a game for his A-League side, with Arnold likely to use him as an impact player off the bench.

