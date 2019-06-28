A teenager was jailed for six months on theft-related charges on Monday after admitting to stealing for several tourists to sustain his drinking habit.

The 17-year old Libyan national living at the Ħal Far tent village had been arrested after his "suspicious behaviour" in St Julian’s, close to the Corinthia Hotel, was brought to the attention of the police.

A search of the suspect, who cannot be named as he is a minor, yielded two Tallinja bus cards which appeared to have been stolen.

Further investigations and CCTV footage linked the suspect to a series of other thefts from rooms occupied by tourists in the St George’s Bay area.

The thefts of cash, mobile phones and other personal items dated back to August 8.

When releasing a statement to the police, the teen admitted that he had stolen the items to buy drinks, thus sustaining his alcohol addiction, prosecuting Inspector Joseph Xerri explained in court.

The accused, who claimed to be a plasterer, pleaded guilty to three separate charges of aggravated theft.

Defence lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace pointed out that the 17-year old was a first time offender and argued against an effective jail term.

However, the court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, pointed out that the youngster needed to seriously address his drinking problem within a contained environment.

The thefts had targeted tourists and tarnished the image and reputation of Malta within the tourism sector, the court observed further.

In the light of the accused’s own admission, the court condemned him to a six-month effective jail term and a three-year Treatment Order. The magistrate said he was handing the man a proverbial "fishing rod to help the young man overcome his alcoholism".

In view of the fact that the accused was a minor, the court recommended that he be remanded to YOURS (Young Offenders Unit Rehabilitation Services Unit) at Mtaħleb to serve his prison term.