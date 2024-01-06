A 16-year-old teen who allegedly threatened his heavily pregnant mother with a knife when a trivial argument spiraled out of control, was remanded in custody upon arraignment.

The incident allegedly took place at the family’s Attard home on January 3 evening.

Alerted to the scene, police found the mother outside the apartment block in a state of shock, while her teenage son was tracked down on the rooftop of the three-storey building, insisting that he did not want to go to prison.

The teen, whose name is banned from publication because he is a minor, was charged with causing his nine-month pregnant mother fear of violence when he threatened her with a knife.

The incident allegedly unfolded in the presence of the woman’s four-year-old daughter.

The teen was also charged with assaulting his mum, as well as insulting and threatening her beyond the limits of provocation.

He pleaded not guilty.

Prosecuting inspector Audrey Micallef from the Domestic Violence unit explained that an argument had broken out between mother and son which escalated to the point that the teen threatened to burn her car and that of her partner.

He then grabbed a sizeable knife and approached his mother, waving the weapon in her face, close to her neck.

The woman suffered no injuries.

When requesting bail, defence lawyers Ezekiel Psaila and Dustin Camilleri pointed out that the accused was “no bully” but a youngster who lacked love and who suffered from several medical conditions, including ADHD.

“No one loves me and no one ever did,” the teen had told his lawyers who highlighted the fact that this was a cry for help.

This particular episode was triggered by an argument over a rundown wardrobe which the accused wanted to fix but he was scolded at length by the mother who went on and on about it.

Matters took a turn for the worse when the woman said that her partner “would soon return home”.

The teen’s father was willing to take him in if the court were to grant bail, argued the lawyers, pointing out that the man was present in court.

Parte civile lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar argued that bail ought not be granted at the arraignment stage and that the court was to ensure total protection for the mother and her unborn child.

This was not the first minor incident that had escalated, added the victim’s lawyer.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Gatt, turned down the request since the accused did not appear to be sufficiently trustworthy as to abide by court conditions.

The court directed that the accused was to be detained at YOURS, the young offenders’ unit, where he was to receive all necessary help.

Inspector Audrey Micallef prosecuted. Lawyers Ezekiel Psaila and Dustin Camilleri were defence counsel. Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar appeared parte civile.